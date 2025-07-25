Liga MX side Club Leon player Ivan Moreno Fuguemann has surely won many hearts with his recent gesture towards a little boy. A kid approached Ivan Moreno to sign his shirt, and then the 27-year-old defender observed that the little boy did not have a Club Leon jersey. Seeing this, Ivan Moreno got the little boy a Club Leon jersey from the store. On wearing the new jersey, the look on the kid's face was soothing, filled with a smile. The humble gesture from Ivan Moreno, gifting a jersey and also signing his shirt, brought a big smile to the boy's face. The beautiful gesture and the little boy's reaction, especially his adorable smile has won many hearts, melted the netizens with lovable reactions and turned viral. Keylor Navas Joins Liga MX Side Pumas, Veteran GK Reveals Discussing With Former Real Madrid and PSG Teammate Sergio Ramos Before Taking Call.

Ivan Moreno Gifting Jersey To Little Boy:

EMOCIONANTE 😍 Jaimito sólo fue por un autógrafo de los jugadores, pero salió con algo mucho mejor. ¡Gracias @ivanjmf_17 por ese 💚!#SerFieraEsUnOrgullo 🦁 pic.twitter.com/GpL3NQoA3W — Club León (@clubleonfc) July 18, 2025

