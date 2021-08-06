Lionel Messi's contract was something that was always spoken about in the media after his contract came to an end in June this year. Now, due to financial & structural obstacles, the Argentine has made an exit from Barcelona. Needless to say, the netizens are quite sad about the sudden development. Barcelona also posted a long note on social media and expressed deep regret. Check out the post by Barcelona first and then the reactions below: Lionel Messi Snaps Ties With Barcelona, Catalan Giants Confirm The News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Reactions:

This is unbelievable. Why not just let him leave last season then?? — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) August 5, 2021

Another one:

Unacceptable:

This is unacceptable, please Messi don’t go 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — valking ♔ 🇦🇷 (@_VALKlNG) August 5, 2021

Last one:

778 games 672 goals 305 assists 10x La Liga 7x Copa del Rey 7x Supercopa de España 4x UEFA Champions League 3x UEFA Super Cup 3x Club World Cup 6x Ballon d'Or 6x European Golden Shoe 6x La Liga Best Player IT’S OVER 😭 pic.twitter.com/guSKsluRE9 — Aftab (@ffsaftab) August 5, 2021

