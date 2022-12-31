Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield. Leicester City took the lead in the fourth minute of the game through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. However, then two own goals from Wout Faes ahead of the half time gave Liverpool the lead. Then after the restart, both teams created enough chances to score another goal but the scoreline remained the same. With this win, Liverpool now have twenty-eight points from sixteen matches. Cody Gakpo Transfer News: Liverpool Announce Signing of Netherlands’ FIFA World Cup 2022 Star From PSV Eindhoven.

