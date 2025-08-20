In unfortunate news, the former Republic of Benin national footballer Razak Omotoyossi has passed away aged 39, with details about his death still unknown. Omotoyossi is Benin's second-highest goal-scorer with 21 goals in 22 matches, and featured for as many as 15 clubs, including Al-Nassr and Helsingborg, between 2004 and 2021. As per a local journalist, Shina Oludare, Omotoyossi was facing financial issues for the past few months and had been battling depression. Antoine Semenyo Racially Abused During EPL 2025–26 Match Against Liverpool, Bournemouth Star Says He Will Remember How ‘Entire Football Family Stood Together’ in His Support.

Razak Omotoyossi Passes Away Aged 39

SAD NEWS: Razak Omotoyossi, former FC Metz striker and Benin national team legend, has passed away at the age of 39. Umwe mu bakinnyi beza bakomoka muri Benin babayeho, Razak Omotoyossi yitabye Imana ku myaka 39. Yari yarahagaritse gukina muri 2021. @bbkigalifm 89.7 FM pic.twitter.com/H29E4LY5jL — IMFURAYACU Jean Luc (@imfuraluc01) August 19, 2025

