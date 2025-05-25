Luka Modric bid a final goodbye to Santiago Bernabeu as he played his last match in the Real Madrid jersey at the iconic stadium before leaving the club. Modric has decided to leave Real Madrid after the 2024-25 season and the Club World Cup 2025 and he received a farewell on the last home match of his career. Modric received a guard of honour from players of both sides and as he walked off, he hugged Toni Kroos, who came as a guest and broke down in tears. Fans were emotional as well and the video went viral on social media. Luka Modric Breaks Down in Tears As He Walks Off the Pitch After Being Subbed Out During His Last Home Match of Career For Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Luka Modric Hugs Toni Kroos

🚨 | Luka Modric sale OVACIONADO en su último partido en el Santiago Bernabéu. 🇭🇷⚪️👏 👀 Pasillo de ambos conjuntos para despedir a la leyenda blanca 🇩🇪 Toni Kroos llega de sorpresa para formar una imagen que quedará para la historia pic.twitter.com/qvZAAq0B4P — LaLiga News (@Laligaa_News) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)