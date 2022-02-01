Mason Greenwood, who is in police custody, has been 'further arrested' on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill by the Greater Manchester Police, according to reports on February 1, Tuesday. The young footballer was alleged to have abused and raped girlfriend Harriet Robson with the latter sharing horrifying pictures of her bruises.

#Breaking Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill pic.twitter.com/OcshHAbUZp — PA Media (@PA) February 1, 2022

Police update on Mason Greenwood who has now been “further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.” Police says he “continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until” Wednesday. Police not officially naming the United player — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 1, 2022

