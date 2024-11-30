MrBeast Appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo to Not Break His Record of Most YouTube Subscribers, Al-Nassr Star Responds 'I'll Let You Have The Record' (Watch Video)

MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the top content creators on YouTube. Interestingly it took MrBeast years to reach a massive number of views and followers but star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo raced to 60 Million followers and over 100 million views in just months. In the recent video together, MrBeast highlighted Ronaldo's accomplishments on the football field and said, "Why are you now stealing my world records on YouTube, don't you already have enough numbers? Can you let me have the one thing I'm good at?" Smiling at MrBeast's request, Ronaldo replied, "Yes I'll let you have the number" Watch the video below.

MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the top content creators on YouTube. Interestingly it took MrBeast years to reach a massive number of views and followers but star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo raced to 60 Million followers and over 100 million views in just months. In the recent video together, MrBeast highlighted Ronaldo’s accomplishments on the football field and said, “Why are you now stealing my world records on YouTube, don't you already have enough numbers? Can you let me have the one thing I'm good at?" Smiling at MrBeast's request, Ronaldo replied, “Yes I'll let you have the number” Watch the video below. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch CR7 Net 914th Career Goal During Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match.

Video  of MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo

