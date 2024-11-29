Cristiano Ronaldo continued his fine goal-scoring form as he converted from the spot in the Al-Nassr vs Damac match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. As often as he has done so many times throughout his glorious career, Cristiano Ronaldo kept calm and slotted the ball into the back of the net, sending the Damac goalkeeper the wrong way to fire Al-Nassr into the lead in the contest. The 39-year-old had earlier scored in two consecutive games for Al-Nassr heading into this contest against Damac. Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe in Contention for Attackers Category in the Best Football FIFA Awards.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's 914th Career Goal Here:

914 CAREER GOALS FOR THE GOAT CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BBWaTAVS9Y https://t.co/76x6YishF2 — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)