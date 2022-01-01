It's January 1, 2022, and the football clubs have bid due to the previous year with pomp. While their football stars took to social media to wish their fans, their clubs joined the bandwagon too. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG and others extended their wishes on social media. Check out the posts below.

Liverpool:

Happy New Year from everyone at Liverpool Football Club and best wishes for 2022! ❤ pic.twitter.com/zX3v2lTf9F — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022

Real Madrid

Manchester United

🎉 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🎉 A very #HappyNewYear to every single Red around the world! Here's to a healthy, happy and prosperous 12 months ❤ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TwB5KdYsOj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 1, 2022

Chelsea

Happy New Year, Chelsea fans! 💙🎉 pic.twitter.com/a62kJkCfTW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 31, 2021

Manchester City

Happy New Year from everyone at Manchester City! 🎉💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/iTfaA75VAR — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2022

Barcelona

PSG

Happy New Year Parisiens ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/xrkGV0V1K4 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 1, 2022

Arsenal

