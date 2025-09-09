Looking to inflict a whitewash in Soccer Ashes 2025, the Australia national football team took on the New Zealand national football team in match two, where, thanks to a brace from Mohamed Toure, the Socceroos won the contest 3-1, and claimed the series 2-0. Toure opened the scoring for Australia in the 35th minute, taking a 1-0 lead at half-time. Nestory Irankunda handed the visitors at Go Media Stadium in Auckland a 2-0 lead in the 54th, but Chris Wood shot back with an opening salvo for host New Zealand. Toure quickly dimmed all hopes of the All Whites in the 60th minute, hitting his second goal to complete a brace and hand the Socceroos a 3-1 lead, which remained till the end of full-time. In the first match of the Soccer Ashes 2025, Australia, thanks to a goal from debutant Max Balard, won the football match 1-0 and took an unassailable lead in the two-match series. Happy Birthday Luka Modric! Fans Wish Croatia National Football Team Captain As AC Milan Player Turns 40.

Australia Claims Soccer Ashes 2025 2-0

