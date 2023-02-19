Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw with defending champions Manchester City in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at City Ground, Nottingham. The visiting team took the lead through Bernardo Silva in the 41st minute. The 1st half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in the favour of the Citizens. Finally, it was Chris Wood who found the equaliser for the home side in the 84th minute of the game. Although City tried to find a winner in the remaining few minutes, they could only manage a draw.

Nottingham Forest 1–1 Manchester City

FULL-TIME Nott’m Forest 1-1 Man City Chris Wood’s late equaliser cancels out Bernardo Silva’s opener and gives the hosts a share of the points at City Ground#NFOMCI pic.twitter.com/aXG54dqNnt — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Match Highlights

