One of the oldest football tournaments in the world, the Durand Cup is back with its 132nd edition, which kickstarts on August 3. The tournament would be played till September 3 and it would involve a total of 24 teams competing for supremacy. Sony Sports Network have bagged the media rights to the tournament for two years. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the Durand Cup 2023 matches on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. Also, the ones who are keen on watching live streaming of the games can do so on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Durand Cup 2023 Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Online, Telecast and All You Need to Know.

Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Exciting news! Sony is our Broadcasting Partner for the 132nd Durand Cup Tournament, streaming live from 3rd August to 3rd September 2023. Get ready for a mind-blowing viewing experience as we bring you every exhilarating moment of the epic showdown. @SonySportsNetwk @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/hTGXSQ6JaF — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)