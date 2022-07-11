Juventus have officially announced the arrival of their summer signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The French midfielder has joined the Old Lady on a free transfer for four years after a five-year stint at Old Trafford. Juventus sold the player to the Red Devils in 2016 for around $102 million.

Check Juventus' Tweet:

