Portugal defeated Czech Republic 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 clash. Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Guedes netted the goals for Portugal as they stay on top of team standings in Group B. You can watch video highlights of Portugal vs Czech Republic here.

⏹ Portugal 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘! 👏 A Seleção descola no primeiro lugar do Grupo 2⃣! 🚀 #VamosComTudo 🇵🇹 2-0 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/UrjdlXaUig — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 9, 2022

