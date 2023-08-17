Brazilian star Neymar Jr has made a big money move from PSG to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. A league which already a superstar in Cristiano Ronaldo is now further illuminated bu the presence of another superstar like Neymar. He is all set to earn approximately $300m which can go up to $400m as reported throughout his two-year contract. Alongside he is all set to enjoy several benefit reportedly offered by Al-Hilal alongside his contract. The list of benefits includes a private plane, a 25-bedroom house, swimming pool and saunas, 5 full time staff for his house, a 24-hour driver, three luxurious cars consisting of a Lamborghini Huracan, paid bills of hotels and restaurants and €500,000 for each social media post that promotes Saudi Arabia.

List of Benefits Neymar Will Receive After Joining Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal

🚨 The list of all the benefits Neymar will receive in Saudi Arabia: ▫️ A house with 25 bedrooms 🏠 ▫️ A 40x10 meter swimming pool and three saunas 🏊‍♂️ ▫️ 5 full-time staff for his house 👨‍💼 ▫️ a Bentley Continental GT 🚗 ▫️ an Aston Martin DBX 🚗 ▫️ a Lamborghini Huracán 🚗… pic.twitter.com/x0EDVh5d6a — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 16, 2023

