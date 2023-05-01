Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 3-1 defeat in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Lorient at Parc des Princes, Paris. Lorient got a brilliant start as Enzo Le Fee gave them the lead within the 15th minute of the game. PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi was then red-carded reducing the home side to ten men. However soon after that French forward Kylian Mbappe restored parity. Lorient once again took the lead when Darline Yongwa found the back of the net. Finally, with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng's 88th-minute strike, the visitors secured a fantastic 3-1 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Shares Romantic Photo To Shut Down Break-Up Rumours!

PSG 1–3 Lorient

