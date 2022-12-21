Youngster Ilyes Housni found the back of the net twice as PSG beat Quevilly-Rouen 3-1 in a club friendly on Wednesday, December 21. Housni's double helped PSG go 3-0 up after Ismael Gharbi had opened the scoring in the 14th minute. For Quevilly-Rouen, Christopher Diedhiou scored the only goal in the 78th minute but it did not make any impact on the eventual outcome. Kylian Mbappe Returns to Training With PSG After France’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Defeat.

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Result:

