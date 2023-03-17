Marcus Rashford found the net in the 55th minute as Manchester United defeated Real Betis 1-0 (5-1 aggregate) to qualify for Europa League 2022-23 quarterfinals. You can watch goal video highlights here.

Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United, Europa League 2022-23

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)