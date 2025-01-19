With just one win in the opening eight matches, Bengaluru SC will look for a positive result against their next opponent. The side will face Real Kashmir next. The Real Kashmir vs SC Bengaluru match will be played at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf ground and will start at 01:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on January 19. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs SC Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten Channels in India. Real Kashmir vs SC Bengaluru live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Real Kashmir vs SC Bengaluru I-League 2024-25 Season

🚨𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗔𝗬🚨 Supper Sunday Showdown! Snow Leopards take on Sporting Club Bengaluru today at 1:30 PM! Don’t miss the action come to the TRC ground and cheer for your team! 🐾⚽ Let’s make it a day to remember! #RealKashmirFC #SnowLeopards #ILeague #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cihRqPNrPU — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) January 19, 2025

