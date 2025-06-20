In the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 matchday 2 Group D game, the hosts USA national football team edged past the Saudi Arabia national football team. Centre-back Chris Richards was the lone goal scorer of the match, helping the USA football team take the lead in the 63rd minute. With this win and an absolutely dominating 5-0 victory in the campaign opener against Trinidad and Tobago, the USA have six points and a top slot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Group D points table. The win at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, ensures USMNT's berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 quarter-finals. Costa Rica 4-3 Suriname, CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025: Last-Minute Penalty Converted By Manfred Ugalde Help Los Ticos Claim Win in First Match.

Saudi Arabia vs USA, CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Highlights:

With a win over 🇸🇦, the 🇺🇸 secured their spot in the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/IxsQ52Iz7Q — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)