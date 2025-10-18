Seventh-placed Sevilla and bottom-placed Mallorca are set to lock horns in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Sevilla vs Mallorca match is set to be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla, Spain and it will start at 0:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Sevilla vs Mallorca live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Sevilla vs Mallorca live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Al-Nassr Star Shows Off Latest 'High and Tight Fade' Hairstyle As He Returns From International Break (See Pics).

Sevilla vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

📅 ¡Estos son los horarios de la Jornada 9 de #LALIGAEASPORTS! 👀#LALIGABroadcasters — LALIGA (@LaLiga) October 17, 2025

