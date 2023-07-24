A shocking event has come to the fore of ESPN's football analyst Shaka Hislop collapsing on live TV during a pre-game show prior to the Real Madrid vs AC Milan friendly match at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Hislop was conversing with co-host Dan Thomas when he appeared to lose his balance and eventually collapse and fall to the ground. Medics instantly attended to Hislop and later, Thomas provided an encouraging update, stating that the former goalkeeper was 'conscious and talking.' IShowSpeed Is a Lionel Messi Fan NOW! YouTuber Speed Takes Off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey to Reveal Inter Miami Star's Shirt After Argentine's Free-Kick Goal on Debut (Watch Video).

Shaka Islop Collapses on Live TV

ESPN FC Commentator Shaka Hislop collapsed on live TV before the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan friendly. He is now in stable condition. No further reports on medical condition or reason for collapse reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/2lxRfxfFWM — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 24, 2023

'He is Conscious'

Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)