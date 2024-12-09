Sreenidi Deccan is all set to take on Delhi FC in their next I League 2024-25 encounter. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC match will be played at Deccan Arena, Hyderabad and will start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, December 9. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. ISL 2024–25: Naushad Moosa Backs NorthEast United FC To Come Back Stronger After Consecutive Defeats.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Delhi FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

