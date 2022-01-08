Manchester City beat Swindon Town 4-1 in FA Cup 2021-22 to proceed to the next round of the competition, on Saturday. Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer scored for the Premier League champions while Harry McKirdy netted Swindon's only goal.

A breakout 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿 🤩 A free-kick 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 🤯 Not a bad nights work @ManCity 👏 How far can you see them going in this years #EmiratesFACup? pic.twitter.com/pzxdle88na — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2022

