Barcelona had to work hard but managed to get over the line as they defeated Valencia 1-0 in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. Robert Lewandoski scored in injury time to seal three points for the Catalan giants. Xavi's men have temporarily moved to the top of the table.

Valencia vs Barcelona Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)