Real Madrid would face Valencia in an away clash at the Mestalla Stadium of September 20, Monday. The match has a start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on MTV SD/HD channel since Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2021-22 in India. Fans can also catch live streaming of this match on the Voot Select App.

🗺️ #ValenciaRealMadrid kick-off times! 📍📺 How many countries in the world will be watching the match?! pic.twitter.com/Be8DN1oJwP — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)