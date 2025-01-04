Real Madrid registered a 2-1 comeback victory over Valencia in La Liga 2024-25 despite being reduced to 10 men, on January 4. Valencia took the lead in the 27th minute through Hugo Duro and the scoreline remained in favour of the hosts at half-time. Things got worse for Real Madrid when Vinicius Junior was sent off in the 79th minute after VAR (Video Assistant Referee) found him pushing Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. But Real Madrid did not give up and Luka Modric levelled the score in the 85th minute. Jude Bellingham went on to score the winner in added time. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses Of Training Following Re-Joining Al-Nassr Practice Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Akhdoud (See Post).

Valencia vs Real Madrid Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)