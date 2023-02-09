German giants Borussia Dortmund will face VfL Bochum in their next match in the round of 16 of DFB Pokal 2022-23. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for DFB Pokal 2022-23 and they might provide a live telecast of the VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

VfL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund on Sony Liv

