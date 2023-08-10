Juventus fans have made their thoughts clear about their club's reported interest in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. It has been reported that Juventus are seeking to secure the services of the Belgian striker in a swap deal with Chelsea which involves Dusan Vlahovic going the other way. However, the Bianconeri fans were not pleased at all and they chanted throughout the club's training match and later stormed the pitch to ensure they sent a clear message to the club's hierarchies. Cristiano Ronaldo Can't Stop Laughing As He Struggles to Pronounce Name of Brand for Promotional Video.

'We Don't Want Lukaku'

🚨⤵️ Juventus fans making their feelings clear on Romelu Lukaku today as they played a training match… 🇮🇹 "Noi Lukaku non lo vogliamo!" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "We don't want Lukaku!" pic.twitter.com/G4dxLIniAN — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 9, 2023

Juventus Fans' Chant During the Match

Juventus fans: “We don’t want Lukaku” 😬 pic.twitter.com/yUVUDn872L — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 9, 2023

One More

Juve fans are currently chanting against the signing of Lukaku… “Noi Lukaku non lo vogliamo” “We don’t want Lukaku” pic.twitter.com/U6hDUJZujs — Fa🅱️ri (@17Reazy) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)