Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian football team players after they won the SAFF Championship 2023 title on Tuesday, July 4. The Blue Tigers beat Kuwait on penalties to secure a ninth title win in the history of the competition. PM Modi, too, joined in the praises which flew in from all corners for the Indian football team as he wrote, "India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players." ‘Hope That Peace Returns…’ Jeakson Singh Issues Clarification for ‘Celebrating’ With ‘Manipur’ Flag After India’s SAFF Championship 2023 Title Win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Football Team for SAFF Championship 2023 Title Win

India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/DitI0NunmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)