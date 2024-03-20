It was an unexpected crossover as WWE Superstar John Cena connected himself with Erling Haaland through an online phone call in which they confirmed the Manchester City's pre-season US Tour. Manchester City will be travelling to New York, Chapel Hill, Columbus and Orlando. John Cena was seen wearing a Manchester City jersey as well and was also wearing a wig to which Erling Haaland says, "His hair looks good." It was a fun interaction between the two and they even went on to use John Cena's iconic dialogue "You can't see me!" Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Uber-Cool With Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez As Al-Nassr Forward Enjoys Time with Family (See Pic).

Watch Video Here

You can't see me?! @ErlingHaaland takes a call from his secret super fan, @JohnCena. pic.twitter.com/tcgRK69CQa— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2024

Wait… you CAN see me?

