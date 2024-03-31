YouTuber IShowSpeed Buys Cristiano Ronaldo Themed Lamborghini Huracan and a Lamborghini Urus (View Photos and Video)

IShowSpeed buys a special Cristiano Ronaldo themed Lamborghini and went on to share the pics and video on his social media. Scroll down to have a look at the very first he bought.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 31, 2024 10:13 AM IST

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, a long-time and hardcore Cristiano Ronaldo fan, has bought his first car now. It is a performance car known as the Lamborghini Huracan. It is not any ordinary Lamborghini Huracan, as it has been styled and themed in Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal football jersey. On the car's hood, we can see a printed art of CR7 doing his signature celebration. Speed also bought a Lamborghini Huracan but it can be seen as an ordinary colour, it does not have any special themes. ‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post).

Bought My First Car

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
American YouTuber IShowSpeed CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Themed Lamborghini IShowSpeed IShowSpeed Lamborghini IShowSpeed Lamborghini Huracan YouTube Sensation IShowSpeed Youtuber IShowSpeed
You might also like
‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post)
Football

‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post)
Al-Nassr 5–1 Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Al-Alami Prevail
Football

Al-Nassr 5–1 Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Al-Alami Prevail
| Mar 31, 2024 10:13 AM IST

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, a long-time and hardcore Cristiano Ronaldo fan, has bought his first car now. It is a performance car known as the Lamborghini Huracan. It is not any ordinary Lamborghini Huracan, as it has been styled and themed in Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal football jersey. On the car's hood, we can see a printed art of CR7 doing his signature celebration. Speed also bought a Lamborghini Huracan but it can be seen as an ordinary colour, it does not have any special themes. ‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post).

Bought My First Car

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
American YouTuber IShowSpeed CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Themed Lamborghini IShowSpeed IShowSpeed Lamborghini IShowSpeed Lamborghini Huracan YouTube Sensation IShowSpeed Youtuber IShowSpeed
You might also like
‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post)
Football

‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post)
Al-Nassr 5–1 Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Al-Alami Prevail
Football

Al-Nassr 5–1 Al-Tai, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick As Al-Alami Prevail
How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Football

How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr Squad After International Break Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match against Al-Tai (See Post)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr Squad After International Break Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match against Al-Tai (See Post)
How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Football

How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr Squad After International Break Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match against Al-Tai (See Post)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoins Al-Nassr Squad After International Break Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match against Al-Tai (See Post)
Google Trends Google Trends
Brentford vs Man United
50K+ searches
Easter
50K+ searches
Manchester United
50K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
Chance Perdomo
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Brentford vs Man United
50K+ searches
Easter
50K+ searches
Manchester United
50K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
Chance Perdomo
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma