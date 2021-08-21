Members of the sports fraternity took to Twitter to extend their wishes to fans on the occasion of the festival of Onam. Take a look at what some of them tweeted:

See what Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

എല്ലാവർക്കും എന്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ നേരുന്നു. May this festival of Onam usher in joy and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/tQXas5APdv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 21, 2021

Sehwag shared a Malayalam wish!

Yuvraj Singh's wishes his fans:

Happy Onam to everyone celebrating! May your celebrations be filled with smiles, laughter and wonderful memories! Stay safe! #HappyOnam2021 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 21, 2021

So does Ravindra Jadeja:

May you all be blessed with happiness, joy and peace in abundance. Happy Onam — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 21, 2021

Don't forget Dinesh Karthik!

Warm greetings to everyone celebrating Onam in Kerala and all around the world. Best wishes! #HappyOnampic.twitter.com/0xEydASTu1 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 21, 2021

Suresh Raina wished too!

Wishing all a very Happy Onam! 🌟May this festival bring abundance of prosperity and happiness in your life. Hope you enjoy the day with your loved ones! ✨ #HappyOnam — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 21, 2021

See Karun Nair's tweet:

A Happy and prosperous Onam to one and all🪔 pic.twitter.com/4rFDuj0fED — Karun Nair (@karun126) August 21, 2021

Take a look at what Sanju Samson tweeted:

Happy Onam Everyone 🌸☺️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HfUvCAJsSq — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) August 21, 2021

A wish from a special duo:

Check Anju Bobby George's tweet:

Happy Onam everyone ✨ pic.twitter.com/jyBFs5H7BA — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)