Argentina will face Wales in the next match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. However, there will be no live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app or website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, you will have to take a subscription to enjoy that. India 8–0 Japan, Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: A Spirited Second Half Performance Helps the Hosts to Cruise Past Japan in Classification Round.

