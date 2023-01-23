Title favourites Germany will face France in the crossover round of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, you will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy that. ‘First Cricket, Now Hockey’ Fans React As New Zealand Knock India Out of Hockey World Cup 2023.

Germany vs France On Star Sports

We’re in for some exciting clashes in the Crossovers! Tell us who you think will proceed to the Quarter Finals👇 Tune-in 📺 to India’s Crossover game at the #MensFIHHockeyWorldCup, today, 7 PM onwards, on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #JoshKiGoonj pic.twitter.com/rkX0Vrz2Qg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 22, 2023

