The Delhi SG Pipers will meet the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 clash at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday, January 4. The much-awaited clash between these two sides will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. On Which Channel Hockey India League 2024-25 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch HIL Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Delhi SG Pipers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Live Streaming

The first match from today's double-header! Will @srbt24 make it 3/3 wins, or will @DelhiSG_Pipers spoil their party? Tune in to the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL#HockeyKaJashn#HockeyIndiaLeaguepic.twitter.com/JFfDlSTGXg — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 4, 2025

