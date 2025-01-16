The Delhi SG Pipers will take on the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the next match of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season. The group stage match between Delhi SG Pipers and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will be hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. The Delhi SG Pipers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers clash will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Delhi SG Pipers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. On Which Channel Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Women's HIL Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

