Hyderabad Toofans wanting to win their second match of the ongoing HIL 2024-25, will clash against Soorma Hockey Club on January 11. The Hyderabad Toofans vs Soorma Hockey Club HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Hyderabad Toofans vs Soorma Hockey Club fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Hyderabad Toofans Clinch 3–0 Triumph Over UP Rudras To Win First Match of Season.

Hyderabad Toofans vs Soorma Hockey Club Live

Hyderabad Toofans and JSW Soorma Hockey Club would both be looking for a consecutive win. Who would walk away with the points today? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague |… pic.twitter.com/na6epQAMp3 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 11, 2025

