The Tamil Nadu Dragons will meet the Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match on Monday. The Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Delhi SG Pipers will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Delhi SG Pipers will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Delhi SG Pipers fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app.

Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Delhi SG Pipers Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)