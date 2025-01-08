Looking to win their third match in Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 and take the full three points, UP Rudras will go up against bottom-placed Hyderabad Toofans on January 8. The UP Rudras vs Hyderabad Toofans HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Rudras vs Hyderabad Toofans, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves Hockey India League Prize Money: HIL Announces Over INR 10 Crore As Combined Monetary Rewards For Men's and Women's 2024-25 Edition.

UP Rudras vs Hyderabad Toofans Live Streaming

A maximum of 3 valuable points up for grabs, and both @UPRudras and @HToofans would want the win! Any predictions? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @ddsportschannel… pic.twitter.com/MnaCtq5L1F — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 8, 2025

