Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will clash against Hyderabad Toofans on January 12 in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Hyderabad Toofans HIL match will be played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast rights of the HIL in India are with Sony Sports Network, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Hyderabad Toofans fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: Jip Janssen Stars With Hat-Trick in Tamil Nadu Dragons’ Close 6–5 Win Over Team Gonasika.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Hyderabad Toofans Live

Both @HToofans and @Kalinga_Lancers are coming into the match with wins on their back? Whose winning streak will prevail? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague | @TheHockeyIndia |… pic.twitter.com/zBMmuhsdZ0 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 12, 2025

