Vendanta Kalinga Lancers will be back in action in Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 when they face off against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 7. The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers HIL match will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL 2024-25 in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL hockey match on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Clinch Thrilling 3-1 Penalty Shootout Victory Over Delhi SG Pipers.

