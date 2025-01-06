Rourkela, Jan 6: Soorma Hockey Club secured a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory over Delhi SG Pipers after a late brace by Harmanpreet Singh in the final quarter levelled the match in regulation time here on Monday. After a quiet first half, Tomas Domene (43') and Manjeet Singh (45') scored to grant Delhi SG Pipers a two-goal lead in the third quarter. However, Harmanpreet (48', 57') found the back of the net twice with his drag flicks to get Soorma back on level terms in the last quarter and force penalty shootouts. On Which Channel Hockey India League 2024-25 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch HIL Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nicolas Keenan and Boris Burkhardt scored in the penalty shootouts, while Vincent Vanasch pulled out three saves to snatch the bonus point for Soorma Hockey Club. After the first half ended goalless following a series of missed opportunities, Maninder Singh earned Soorma's first penalty corner five minutes into the third quarter but Della Torre's low flick was easily deflected out. The Pipers remained undeterred in their search for a goal and as the third quarter came to a close, Ky Willot found Domene on the right wing, who shook his marker and pushed the ball through Vanasch's legs to grant Delhi SG Pipers the lead in the game.

With a minute left in the quarter, the Pipers ventured on a counter attack through Jake Whetton who blazed a cross in front of goal and Manjeet Singh was alert to dive and deflect the ball to the roof of the net and further increase their lead. Soorma went on to earn their second penalty corner soon after and Harmanpreet powered the ball through Benjamin Rennie's legs to pull a goal back for Soorma. They kept the pressure on and earned another penalty with four minutes left in the game and Harmanpreet stepped up again to find the bottom right corner and restore parity.

