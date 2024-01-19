After a narrow defeat to Germany in the semifinals, the Indian women's hockey team will be aiming to put forward a complete performance against Japan in the 3/4 playoff match in the FIH Olympic Qualifier on Friday, January 19. This match is a very important one for Savita Punia and her side as a win would ensure them a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024. The match will be played at the Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and it starts at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the India vs Japan live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. Fans can also watch the India vs Japan women's hockey match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. MS Dhoni Attends India vs Germany FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Women’s Hockey Semifinal Match in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

