India will cross swords against Malaysia in a group match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Clash. The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash between India and Malaysia will be telecasted live on the Star Sports First channel. The online streaming of the India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the Hockey match on FanCode app and website.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Streaming

