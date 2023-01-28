After a big 8-0 win against Japan, Indian Men's hockey team will now face South Africa in their next match at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 but they will not provide any live telecast of this match. DD Sports meanwhile will provide a live telecast for the DD Free Dish users. If you want to watch the free live streaming, you can tune into the FanCode app or website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming. However, fans will have to take a subscription to enjoy that. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details

