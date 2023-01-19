After a draw in the previous game, India eye a win against Wales in the final group stage game of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 19. The game will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy free live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this game. However, fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to enjoy it.

India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

PR Sreejesh & Krishan Pathak put up a #PantherPerformance vs England in a match that ended in a draw, putting both teams level on 4 points. Watch the Indian team take on Wales in the FIH #HockeyWC2023, tonight at 7 PM only on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar. #JindalPanther pic.twitter.com/KBoYrOOH6E — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 19, 2023

