As the battle for a Super 4's commences, the Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey tournament will see Malaysia and China clash against each other in a first of the Super 4's match on Wednesday, September 3. The Malaysia vs China Super 4's contest will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The Men's Asia Cup 2025 match between the two national sides will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the China vs Japan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Nain, Sukhjeet Singh, Jugraj Singh Score Hat-Tricks As India National Hockey Team Beats Kazakhstan 15–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Malaysia vs China, Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

A blockbuster day awaits at Rajgir! 🤩 From a classification battle to Super 4 showdowns, here’s the schedule for September 3 at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. 💪#HumSeHaiHockey #IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/0UdGDcWr8q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 3, 2025

