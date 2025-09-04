Still on the lookout for their first win in Men's Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4's, South Korea will take on China on Thursday, September 4. The South Korea vs China Super 4's contest will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, with the Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey match starting at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the KOR vs CHN Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India National Hockey Team Secures 2-2 Draw Against Korea in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4's; Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh Score to Save Harmanpreet Singh and Co From Shock Defeat.

Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 promises another day of non-stop hockey action 🤩🍿 📺 Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony LIV#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumseHaiHockey #HeroAsiaCupRajgir pic.twitter.com/reAn6xJU7j — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)