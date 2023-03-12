After defeating the World champions Germany, India will face Australia in their next match at FIH Pro League Hockey 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FIH Pro League 2022-23. India vs Australia match will be available on Star Sports 2 SD/HD. Fans meanwhile can also watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. India Beat World Champions Germany 3–2 to Start FIH Pro League 2022–23 Hockey Campaign on a High.

India vs Australia on Star Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)